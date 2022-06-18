After the PGA Tour announced its decision to suspend 17 members indefinitely for their participation in the Saudi Government-backed LIV Golf Tour’s inaugural event in London last week, there were questions regarding the decision that the DP World Tour would make regarding its members.

It now appears that the Tour has made its decision.

The DP World Tour will allow LIV participants to play in this coming week’s BMW Championship in Munich, Germany, according to a report from ESPN’s Michael Collins.

As Collins mentioned in his tweet, the decision by the DP World Tour is an interesting one. The DP World Tour and the PGA Tour formed an alliance in November of 2020, but its decision to allow LIV players to participate in its events acts counter to the PGA Tour’s current stance on the LIV golfers.

While the DP World Tour has planted their flag, at least for now, all eyes will be on the Genesis Scottish Open in July, which takes place a week before the Open Championship, golf’s fourth and final major of the year.

The Scottish Open is a co-sanctioned event between the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour, and considering the alliance relationship between the two golf circuits, one would think that they would need to be aligned with the eligibility of the participants in that event.

The DP World Tour has yet to announce a decision on player eligibility for that event, but a decision is expected to come by June 23.

