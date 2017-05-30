Tiger Woods’ vehicle was heavily damaged when police stopped him and arrested him for DUI over Memorial Day weekend, according to a police report obtained by TMZ.

The report lists two flat tires on the driver’s side of Woods’ Mercedes in addition to damaged rims and bumpers and a broken tail light.

Woods was arrested for driving under the influence of alcoholic beverages, chemical substances or controlled substances on Monday morning and was also cited for improper stopping, standing or parking in an illegal place.

The golfer took two breathalyzer tests after his DUI arrest and scored a .000, according to documents released by the Jupiter, Fla., police department. Police said Woods was cooperative, but that his speech was slow and slurred and that he appeared confused.

Woods said in a statement Tuesday that alcohol was not a factor, and that prescription medication was the cause of his physical reaction.

"I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions," Woods said in a statement. "I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn't realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.

Woods is scheduled for an arraignment hearing July 5.