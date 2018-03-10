How to watch the fourth round of the Valspar Championship, where Tiger Woods is in contention.
Surely more people than normal will tune into the Valspar Championship's final-round coverage on Sunday for one reason and one reason only: Tiger Woods.
The 14-time major winner is one of three golfers at -8, just one shot back of rookie Corey Conners, a player who never finished better than t-28th on the PGA Tour. Also one back are Brandt Snedeker, who is coming off a rib injury of his own, and Justin Rose, who has been playing fantastically since the end of last season.
Woods, 42, is playing in just his fourth tournament back since returning from spinal fusion surgery, his fourth back surgery in the last five years. Woods finished t-23rd at the Famers Insurance Open, missed the cut at the Genesis Open and showed promising signs in taking 12th at the Honda Classic two weeks ago.
While Woods has won 79 times, he hasn't been in the winners circle in nearly five years—his last win was at the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.
Woods and Snedeker are off at 1:50 p.m. ET, while Rose will join Conners in the final pairing at 2:00 p.m. ET.
TV Coverage
TV: 1-3 p.m. ET on Golf Channel, 3-6 p.m. on NBC
Live stream: NBC Sports
Tee Times
7:45: Dylan Meyer, Fabián Gómez
7:54: Harold Varner III, Martin Flores
8:03: Patrick Rodgers, Sung Kang
8:12: J.J. Henry, Rod Pampling
8:21: Nick Watney, Sam Saunders
8:30: Si Woo Kim, Stewart Cink
8:40: Ernie Els, Ben Martin
8:50: Chris Couch, Matt Every
9:00: Alex Cejka, David Lingmerth
9:10: Chris Kirk, Stephan Jaeger
9:20: Ollie Schniederjans, Lucas Glover
9:30: Scott Brown, Aaron Wise
9:40: Aaron Baddeley, Matt Kuchar
9:50: Ryan Armour, Luke Donald
10:00: Bill Haas, Charles Howell III
10:10: Adam Schenk, Shane Lowry
10:20: Chad Campbell, Whee Kim
10:30: Sam Ryder, Charl Schwartzel
10:40: Jamie Lovemark, Robert Garrigus
10:50: Keegan Bradley, Graeme McDowell
11:00: Adam Hadwin, Jimmy Walker
11:10: Brice Garnett, Ryan Blaum
11:20: Cameron Smith, Austin Cook
11:30: Dominic Bozzelli, Jim Furyk
11:40: J.B. Holmes, T.J. Vogel
11:50: Jason Kokrak, Abraham Ancer
12:00: Sergio Garcia, Steve Stricker
12:10: Bob Estes, Sean O’Hair
12:20: Zach Johnson, Blayne Barber
12:30: William McGirt, Luke List
12:40: Paul Casey, Scott Stallings
12:50: Louis Oosthuizen, Webb Simpson
1:00: Branden Grace, Trey Mullinax
1:10: Adam Scott, Russell Knox
1:20: Ryan Palmer, Kelly Kraft
1:30: Rory Sabbatini, Tyrone Van Aswegen
1:40: Sam Burns, Patrick Reed
1:50: Brandt Snedeker, Tiger Woods
2:00: Corey Conners, Justin Rose