Surely more people than normal will tune into the Valspar Championship's final-round coverage on Sunday for one reason and one reason only: Tiger Woods.

The 14-time major winner is one of three golfers at -8, just one shot back of rookie Corey Conners, a player who never finished better than t-28th on the PGA Tour. Also one back are Brandt Snedeker, who is coming off a rib injury of his own, and Justin Rose, who has been playing fantastically since the end of last season.

Woods, 42, is playing in just his fourth tournament back since returning from spinal fusion surgery, his fourth back surgery in the last five years. Woods finished t-23rd at the Famers Insurance Open, missed the cut at the Genesis Open and showed promising signs in taking 12th at the Honda Classic two weeks ago.

While Woods has won 79 times, he hasn't been in the winners circle in nearly five years—his last win was at the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Woods and Snedeker are off at 1:50 p.m. ET, while Rose will join Conners in the final pairing at 2:00 p.m. ET.

TV Coverage

TV: 1-3 p.m. ET on Golf Channel, 3-6 p.m. on NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports

Tee Times

7:45: Dylan Meyer, Fabián Gómez

7:54: Harold Varner III, Martin Flores

8:03: Patrick Rodgers, Sung Kang

8:12: J.J. Henry, Rod Pampling

8:21: Nick Watney, Sam Saunders

8:30: Si Woo Kim, Stewart Cink

8:40: Ernie Els, Ben Martin

8:50: Chris Couch, Matt Every

9:00: Alex Cejka, David Lingmerth

9:10: Chris Kirk, Stephan Jaeger

9:20: Ollie Schniederjans, Lucas Glover

9:30: Scott Brown, Aaron Wise

9:40: Aaron Baddeley, Matt Kuchar

9:50: Ryan Armour, Luke Donald

10:00: Bill Haas, Charles Howell III

10:10: Adam Schenk, Shane Lowry

10:20: Chad Campbell, Whee Kim

10:30: Sam Ryder, Charl Schwartzel

10:40: Jamie Lovemark, Robert Garrigus

10:50: Keegan Bradley, Graeme McDowell

11:00: Adam Hadwin, Jimmy Walker

11:10: Brice Garnett, Ryan Blaum

11:20: Cameron Smith, Austin Cook

11:30: Dominic Bozzelli, Jim Furyk

11:40: J.B. Holmes, T.J. Vogel

11:50: Jason Kokrak, Abraham Ancer

12:00: Sergio Garcia, Steve Stricker

12:10: Bob Estes, Sean O’Hair

12:20: Zach Johnson, Blayne Barber

12:30: William McGirt, Luke List

12:40: Paul Casey, Scott Stallings

12:50: Louis Oosthuizen, Webb Simpson

1:00: Branden Grace, Trey Mullinax

1:10: Adam Scott, Russell Knox

1:20: Ryan Palmer, Kelly Kraft

1:30: Rory Sabbatini, Tyrone Van Aswegen

1:40: Sam Burns, Patrick Reed

1:50: Brandt Snedeker, Tiger Woods

2:00: Corey Conners, Justin Rose