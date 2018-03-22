Live Updates as Tony Romo Makes His PGA Tour Debut

While most eyes in the golf world are fixated on the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, a certain former Dallas Cowboys quarterback is drawing major attention to the opposite-field event down in the Dominican Republic.

Tony Romo is making his PGA Tour debut this week at the Corales Resort & Club Championship, an event that features rising stars (Patrick Rodgers, Emiliano Grillo) and multiple major champions (Retief Goosen, Jim Furyk, Davis Love III, Graeme McDowell, Angel Cabrera).

Romo, a +0.3 handicap, isn't the only major sports star to try his hand at professional golf recently. Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry, a two-ish handicap, shot a more than respectable 74-74 at the Web.com Ellie Mae Classic—he missed the cut by 11 but managed to beat eight players who completed .

We'll be live-updating Romo's progress throughout Thursday and Friday. And, of course, if he defies odds to make the weekend.

11:27 a.m.: Another good save at 12

Romo made an unfortunate mistake by missing his wedge approach on the wrong side of the flag. His ball landed about 15 feet short of the flag but took a slope off the green and ended up in a swale. He banged a putt up the slope to a few feet and had no problem with the par save.

11:11 a.m.: good par saves at 10 and 11 to stay at even

Romo, a man who has never lacked swagger, walked in a 15-footer for par on the 10th then hit his tee shot right over the flag at the par-3 11th. A nifty chip left him about three feet for another par save, which he knocked right in the middle.

10:46 a.m.: up-and-down front nine leads to even-par 36

Romo (understandably) had a nervy start, bogeying his first two holes, but he quickly turned it around with birdies at the par-5 4th and par-4 5th to get it back to level par. He knocked it over the par-5 7th in two but made a mess of it from there en route to a sloppy 6 before a third birdie on the front nine at 8 to get back to even. Certainly an impressive start for the four-time Pro Bowl QB.

For those interested, Romo is wearing a brandless black hat, a black shirt also without a logo, gray pants and black shoes.