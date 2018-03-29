Editor's note: In anticipation of the 2018 Masters, we'll be counting down the seven best moments from the last 20 years at Augusta. The Masters begins seven days from Thursday, so we'll start with the seventh best Masters memory and release one per day until number one is revealed on Wednesday.

If Louis Oosthuizen had beaten Bubba Watson in the 2012 Masters playoff rather than lost, the following shot would be considered one of the all-time best in golf history. It'd be up there with Tiger's putt at Torrey Pines, Hogan's one-iron at Merion and, perhaps most applicably, Sarazen's "Shot Heard Round' the World."

Of course, Oosthuizen did not beat Watson in that playoff, but the sheer rarity of his accomplishment earns him a spot among the best memories in recent Masters history.

Oosthuizen began the final round two strokes behind Sweden's Peter Hanson and made a par on 1 to remain at -7. He followed up a drive in the center of the fairway at the par-5 2nd hole with a long iron that landed on the front edge of the green. The pin was tucked in its customary Sunday back-right placement, and the only real way to get it close is to run it up the center of the green and have the ball take the slope and funnel toward the hole.

Oosthuizen's ball did exactly that. It took a slow, majestic roll toward the hole and was rolling on the green for a solid 15 seconds before it found the bottom. In one shot, Oosthuizen picked up three strokes and took the solo lead at -10.

Watch it below:

"Come to Papa...Yes!" No great golf moment is complete without an iconic call from the announcer. This one suffices.

Think about how rare what Oosthuizen did is. An albatross. In a major. At Augusta. In the final round. To take the lead by one!

Had Oosthuizen had managed to secure the green jacket, he'd have a plaque to immortalize the albatross in the second fairway. Instead, he'll have to settle for commemorative web pieces honoring the feat.