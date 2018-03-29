The winner of the Masters tournament will not etch his name in history, but will also take home a hefty and substantial paycheck.

This year's purse at the Masters is $11 million with the winner collecting $1.98 million. The 2017 winner, Sergio Garcia, took home $1.98 million.

That amount could increase, as the tournament organizers usually don't announce anything concerning money until the week of the Masters.

It will also pay to make the cut as usual. For the player that places 50th, they will get .25% of the purse, which is about $27,720.

For those who finish outside of the top 50, that player receives a payout going downward from $27,720.