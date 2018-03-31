Editor's note: In anticipation of the 2018 Masters, we're counting down the best moments from the last 20 years at Augusta. Checking in at No. 7 was Louis Oosthuizen's albatross from the 2012 final round. Tiger's completion of the "Tiger Slam" in 2001 was No. 6.

Not all iconic moments are positive, but that doesn't change the fact that they're etched into our collective memory all the same.

Exhibit A: Jordan Spieth's implosion at the par-3 12th in the 2016 Masters.

Spieth, then just 22 years old, had won the prior year's tournament in dominating fashion. He tied Tiger Woods' scoring record at -18 and became the second youngest player to ever slip on the green jacket (behind, you guessed it, Woods).

Spieth looked prime to repeat at Augusta after a blistering opening-round 66 put him two shots clear of the field after Thursday. He would shoot 74-73 on Friday and Saturday but still managed to carry a one-shot lead into the final round. After playing the first five holes on Sunday in even par, Spieth reeled off four consecutive birdies to take the tournament by the throat, or so it seemed. He carried a five-shot lead into the back nine but made bogeys on the difficult 10th and 11th, and Danny Willett made birdies at 13 and 14 to trim Spieth's lead to one.

That's when it all went oh so horribly wrong for the young American, who was seeking his third major title.

He pulled out a nine iron and had one of his patented, rapid-fire discussions with caddy Michael Greller before both concurred that it was a stock shot. After Spieth made contact and the camera followed the ball into the Georgia sky, groans from the gallery became audible. You knew right then that it wasn't going to be good. The ball landed short right of the green on an upslope and careened back into the water.

Clearly flustered, Spieth then chunked his third shot from the drop area into the water again. In a span of roughly 3 minutes, Spieth went from having a good chance to win back-to-back Masters with a one-shot lead to making a quadruple-bogey 7 and finding himself three shots back. One of the most memorable major championship blunders in golf history had been committed.

Watch, if you have the stomach to, below.

Spieth would go on to play the next six holes in one-under par but finished three behind champion Danny Willett. That means a par on the 12th would have given Spieth his second green jacket.

To his credit, the next time he played the hole, in the first round of the 2017 tournament, Spieth made a routine par. Oh, what he would give to have made that par on that fateful Sunday afternoon in 2016.