Watch: Nike Debuts New Tiger Woods Commercial Titled 'Welcome Back'

Watch the new Tiger Woods Nike commercial.

By Chris Chavez
April 05, 2018

As Tiger Woods returns to Augusta seeking his fifth green jacket, Nike unveiled a new commercial called "Welcome Back" ahead of the Thursday's first round of the Masters.

The commercial shows Woods on television at a young age and follows him through his rise to stardom. This year's Masters is his first in three years.

Watch the commercial below:

Nike is one of the few companies that continued to support Woods in the fallout from the 2009 revelations of extra marital affairs. Woods lost deals with companies like Gillette, Gatorade and General Motors.

Nike sells a line of Woods-branded clothing but stopped producing golf equipment in 2016.

