Watch: Rory McIlroy Chips in for Eagle at the Masters

Rory McIlroy chipped in for eagle on the 8th hole at Augusta to briefly tie Patrick Reed for the lead on Saturday. 

By Daniel Rapaport
April 07, 2018

They say to win a major, you need to be both lucky and good. Rory McIlroy has been good thus far at Augusta, and he just got a pretty lucky break on the 8th hole. 

McIlroy was already three under for his round when he got the par 5 and found the fairway with his drive, but he mis-hit his second shot and ended up well right of the green. That left a difficult chip, and McIlroy's effort was carrying a lot of speed as it raced toward the hole. 

That's when it hit the flag dead center and fell in for an eagle-3. 

McIlroy briefly tied Patrick Reed's lead with the eagle, but Reed made birdie soon thereafter to re-take the advantage. Still, a great break for McIlroy and a memorable eagle. 

