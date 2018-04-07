Watch: Rory McIlroy Chips in for Eagle at the Masters

They say to win a major, you need to be both lucky and good. Rory McIlroy has been good thus far at Augusta, and he just got a pretty lucky break on the 8th hole.

McIlroy was already three under for his round when he got the par 5 and found the fairway with his drive, but he mis-hit his second shot and ended up well right of the green. That left a difficult chip, and McIlroy's effort was carrying a lot of speed as it raced toward the hole.

That's when it hit the flag dead center and fell in for an eagle-3.

.@McIlroyRory chips in for eagle on No. 8 and moves into a tie for the lead with Patrick Reed at 9-under par. #themasters pic.twitter.com/h30vo4zWU7 — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 7, 2018

McIlroy briefly tied Patrick Reed's lead with the eagle, but Reed made birdie soon thereafter to re-take the advantage. Still, a great break for McIlroy and a memorable eagle.