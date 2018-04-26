The PGA Tour heads down to the Bayou for the lone team event of the season, the Zurich Classic of New Orelans at TPC Louisiana.

For a full preview of the tournament, including a breakdown of the unique format, field analysis, odds, course information and predictions, we've got you covered. For a full list of tee times, click here.

Thursday

TV: Golf Channel 2:30-6:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: Golf Channel, or featured group coverage all day on PGA Tour live ($5.99/month, $39.99/year)

Friday

TV: Golf Channel 2:30-6:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: Golf Channel, or featured group coverage all day on PGA Tour live ($5.99/month, $39.99/year)

Saturday

TV: Golf Channel 1-2:45 p.m. ET, CBS 3-6 p.m.

Live stream: Golf Channel (1-2:45 p.m. ET), CBS (3-6 p.m. ET)

Sunday

TV: Golf Channel 1-2:45 p.m. ET, CBS 3-6 p.m.

Live stream: Golf Channel (1-2:45 p.m. ET), CBS (3-6 p.m. ET)