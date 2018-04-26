How to watch the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana.
The PGA Tour heads down to the Bayou for the lone team event of the season, the Zurich Classic of New Orelans at TPC Louisiana.
For a full preview of the tournament, including a breakdown of the unique format, field analysis, odds, course information and predictions, we've got you covered. For a full list of tee times, click here.
Thursday
TV: Golf Channel 2:30-6:30 p.m. ET
Live stream: Golf Channel, or featured group coverage all day on PGA Tour live ($5.99/month, $39.99/year)
Friday
TV: Golf Channel 2:30-6:30 p.m. ET
Live stream: Golf Channel, or featured group coverage all day on PGA Tour live ($5.99/month, $39.99/year)
Saturday
TV: Golf Channel 1-2:45 p.m. ET, CBS 3-6 p.m.
Live stream: Golf Channel (1-2:45 p.m. ET), CBS (3-6 p.m. ET)
Sunday
TV: Golf Channel 1-2:45 p.m. ET, CBS 3-6 p.m.
Live stream: Golf Channel (1-2:45 p.m. ET), CBS (3-6 p.m. ET)