Watch: Brooks Koepka Makes Albatross En Route to Record-Tying 63 at Players

@PgaTour on Twitter

Brooks Koepka made an albatross on the par-5 16th then birdied the island green 17th en route to a record-tying 63 at TPC Sawgrass. 

By Daniel Rapaport
May 13, 2018

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Brooks Koepka just finished his Players Championship with an absolute flurry. 

The reigning U.S. Open champion stepped onto the 14th tee at four-under for the tournament, a respectable score but nothing to write home about. Then things got wild. 

Koepka birdied the 14th to get to five-under, made par on 15, then made an unbelievable albatross (double-eagle) 2 on the par-5 16th. His approach from 208 yards took one hop on the green then found the bottom of the cup for just the second albatross in the hole's history. 

Koepka built on that momentum by birdieing the famous island green par-3 17th to get to nine-under for the round and 11-under for the tournament. He needed just a par on 18 to tie the course record of nine-under 63 and a birdie to break it, and it looked like he might do exactly that after sticking his approach to 12 feet.

But his birdie try lipped out, and he had to "settle" for 63. It's the second 63 of the week, as 54-hole leader Webb Simpson shot 63 on Friday to seize control of the tournament. Simpson will enter the final round with a seven-shot lead. 

Koepka is the eighth player to shoot 63 at the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass and the fifth since 2013. 

It's nice to see Koepka play this kind of golf, as he returned from a 15-week absence due to a wrist injury just a few weeks ago. If his back-nine play on Sunday is any indication, he is feeling completely healthy. 

