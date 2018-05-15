PGA Tour golfer Lucas Glover's wife, Krista, was arrested on Saturday after she attacked her husband both verbally and physically.

According to the police report, Krista berated Lucas for his poor play at the Players Championship (he made the 36-hole cut bud did not escape the 54-hole cut aftera third-round 78), cursing at him repeatedly. According to the report, "when [Lucas] plays a bad round of golf, Krista proceeds to start an altercation with him and telling him how he is a loser and a p***y, how he needs to fire everyone, and how he'd better win or her and the kids would leave him and he would never see the kids again."

Although Lucas called the police, he attempted to prevent his wife's arrest.

When police arrived at the scene they noticed multiple lacerations to Lucas and his 62-year-old mother, who had blood on her shirt. Police noted that Krista resisted arrest and she attempted to flea from her handcuffs. The report also states Krista threatened the police.

Lucas, the 2009 U.S. Open champion, posted a statement on twitter on Tuesday:

The couple got married in 2012 and has one child together.