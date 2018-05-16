Most golf courses will shut down or close in the event of natural events such as rain. But for volcanoes. Not so much.

At least that is what happened at the appropriately named Volcano Golf & Country Club this week, with a volcano on the island of Hawaii, forcing mass evacuations.

The Kilauea, as its called, can destroy buildings and decimate the land in seconds but these golfers are determined to get a round in despite the danger.

Take a look at some of the incredible images:

Mario Tama

Mario Tama

Mario Tama

Mario Tama

The plume of ash is estimated to have reached about 12,000 feet into the air. A red alert was issued by the U.S. Geological Survery of a possible eruption.