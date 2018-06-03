Tiger Woods hit the ball well enough to win for the sixth time at the Memorial, but to say he didn't putt well enough would be a drastic understatement.

After shooting 67-68 on Friday and Saturday—despite missing seven putts inside seven feet across the two rounds—to vault into contention at Muirfield Village, Woods' putting woes continued en route to a final-round 72. After starting the day in a tie for eighth, Woods tumbled down the leaderboard and finished in a tie for 23rd at nine-under.

Woods' final round started on a positive note, as he made a 14-footer for birdie at the first to get to 10-under and within four shots of the lead.

One hole.

He would miss a 10-footer for birdie at 3—in hindsight, a omen of what was to come—before making a birdie on the par-5 5th. That was the closest he'd get to the lead all day.

His momentum was zapped at the par-5 7th, where his three wood approach went just long of the green and found gnarly rough. It left nearly an impossible chip, and Woods was not able to get up-and-down for birdie. He would make two more pars to make the turn in two-under 34.

At the 10th, he pulled his drive and found a fairway bunker, forcing himself to lay up well short of the green. He hit a wedge to three feet and looked poised to save par, but he pulled his par effort and did not even hit the hole. After a bounce back birdie at 11, Woods hit his driver out of bounds for the second time this week, this time to right of 13, but managed to save bogey with a nifty wedge shot for his fourth.

He dropped another shot at the 16th by missing a four-footer for par then finished the round with two pars for an even-par 72.

Woods' tournament can be summarized succintly by these four statistics: For the week, Woods finished first in strokes gained: tee to green and strokes gained: approach to the green, third in strokes gained: around the green but 72nd out of 73 players to make the cut in strokes gained: putting. He missed more than 10 putts inside seven feet for the week and will certainly hone in on his putting in anticipation of the U.S. Open, which is just two weeks away.