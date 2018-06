The 2018 U.S. Open will take place at the Shinnecock Hills Golf Course.

The course is a links-style golf club in the town of Southampton on Long Island, New York.

It is the oldest formal organized golf club in the United States, beginning in 1891. It has hosted four U.S. Opens in the past and is scheduled to host its sixth in 2026.

The course has also hosted the Walker Cup and U.S. Amateur tournaments.