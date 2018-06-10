Although he had already clinched the St. Jude Classic title, Dustin Johnson made noise on the 18th and final hole on Sunday.

Johnson used his nine-iron on the last hole and promptly sunk a shot from the fairway for an eagle.

Watch the incredible shot below.

The tournament win moves Johnson back into the world No. 1 ranking ahead of next week's U.S. Open, where he'll play with Justin Thomas.

The 33-year-old finished 19 shots under par in the tournament and shot four-under today.