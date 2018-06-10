What a way to end the day for Johnson.
Although he had already clinched the St. Jude Classic title, Dustin Johnson made noise on the 18th and final hole on Sunday.
Johnson used his nine-iron on the last hole and promptly sunk a shot from the fairway for an eagle.
Watch the incredible shot below.
The exclamation point on the victory!@DJohnsonPGA wins the @fesjcmemphis with a walk-off eagle on 18.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/HKkthusswe— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 10, 2018
The tournament win moves Johnson back into the world No. 1 ranking ahead of next week's U.S. Open, where he'll play with Justin Thomas.
The 33-year-old finished 19 shots under par in the tournament and shot four-under today.