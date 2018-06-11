Latest Betting Odds for 2018 U.S. Open

The full betting odds for the 2018 U.S. Open.

By Nihal Kolur
June 11, 2018

The 2018 U.S. Open is fast approaching. This year's event will take place at Shinnecock Hills on Long Island, New York.

Tiger Woods will play the first two rounds at Shinnecock Hills with world No. 1 Justin Thomas and No. 2 Dustin Johnson. The group will tee off the 1st tee at 1:47 p.m. on Thursday. 

After winning the FedEx St. Jude Classic, Dustin Johnson has emerged as the favorite to win the event at 8-1 odds. The world No. 1 is followed by Rory McIlroy (14-1), Justin Thomas (14-1) and Rickie Fowler (14-1).

A full list of the odds can be found below.

D. Johnson 8/1

R. McIlroy 14/1

J. Thomas 14/1

J. Rose 14/1

R. Fowler 14/1

J. Day 16/1

J. Spieth 18/1

T. Woods 20/1

J. Rahm 20/1

B. Koepka 25/1

P. Mickelson 25/1

H. Matsuyama 30/1

H. Stenson 30/1

P. Reed 30/1

T. Fleetwood 30/1

B. Grace 30/1

P. Casey 40/1

B. DeChambeau 40/1

The U.S. Open will take place June 14–17.

