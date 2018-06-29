With a new Taylormade mallet putter in hand, Tiger Woods shot an even-par 70 to open the Quicken Loans National on Thursday. It's Woods' only start between the U.S. Open, where he missed the cut by shooting 78-72 (10-over) at Shinnecock, and the British Open, which will be played from July 19-22 at Carnoustie in Scotland.

Woods made 15 pars, two birdies and a lone double-bogey in the first round at TPC Potomac. He was T-49 and seven back of joint leaders J.J. Spaun and Andrew Landry after play wrapped up on Thursday.

Woods doubled the 6th hole after hitting a pull-hook drive that struck trees and ended up in rough short of the fairway. He opted to go for the green with a 3-wood and found a water hazard, then couldn't get up and down after he took a penalty drop. Woods then made seven straight pars before making birdies at 14 and 16 to get back to even for the round. He had a number of makeable birdie putts that he could not convert and finished the round with -1.2 strokes gained putting.

It was the fourth time in five starts and sixth time in 11 total starts this season that Woods shot an opening-round score of even par.

Follow along as Woods plays his second round alongisde Marc Leishman and Bill Haas.

Hole 12, par 3 - Birdie, -1 for day, -1 for tournament

How about that mallet!

After hitting his approach perfectly pin high on this par 3, Woods curled in a 19-foot, right-to-left curler for his second birdie in three holes. He's now made more than 47 feet of putts through just three holes after making 48 feet of putts all day yesterday. And he's now equaled his birdie total from yesterday with his second of the day.

Hole 11, par 4 - Bogey, E for day, E for tournament

Not an ideal way to follow up a birdie, but it could have been much worse.

After missing way right yesterday with the driving iron, Tiger took the same club and hit a perfect cut into the middle of the fairway on 11, which played as the hardest par 4 on the PGA Tour last year. From the middle of the fairway, with the ball slightly above his feet, Tiger tried to hit a cut to access the back-right hole location. He looked to have dug the toe a bit and perhaps caught it a bit heavy, as the approach did not clear the hazard right of the green. With his third shot, he took a mighty lash but only advanced it a few feet, though he did get it out of the weeds. From there, he hit a nice chip to five feet and snuck his bogey effort in on the right side.

It's never good to make a bogey from the middle of the fairway. But all things considered, that could have been much worse. He didn't have the option of taking a drop because his ball never cleared the hazard, so if he didn't get it out on the first lash, that could have been a big number.

Hole 10, par 5 - Birdie, -1 for day, -1 for tournament

After hitting his driving iron into the left hazard yesterday, Tiger went with the same club today but split the fairway this time. He had 270 into this par 5 and went with a hard, hooking 3-iron that finished just short of the putting surface. A really good effort. He was left with 90-ish feet to the hole and, surprisingly, opted to putt it from just off the green (surprising because how well he's been chipping the ball.) Initially, the choice looked to have backfired as he left himself 24 feet for birdie.

But his birdie effort was true all the way and fell right in the middle of the cup. After Thursday, when he only made 48 feet of putts for the entire day, rolling in a 24-footer will give him a jolt of confidence and get the good vibes going with the mallet.

Fashion/putter watch

Tiger's going with a purple shirt and black pants today, and he once again has the Taylormade Armdmore 3 mallet putter in the bag. When asked about switching from his iconic Scotty Cameron, Woods said: "Time for it to sit on the bench a little bit. I'm sure it will come back eventually, just one of those things."