Success changes some people. Harold Varner III does not seem to be one of those people.

The 27-year-old finished in a tie for fifth place at A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier on Sunday, his best finish of this PGA Tour season, and earned $247,470 in the process.

And 12 hours later, he was mowing his parents' lawn.

5th place in yesterday’s PGA Tour event. Cutting the rents yard at 7 am this morning. #Persepctive #WeHere @JohnDeere I might look better in some green 🤷🏿‍♂️. https://t.co/dYCuWGliXN pic.twitter.com/IVGRqwFJ64 — Harold Varner III (@HV3_Golf) July 9, 2018

In a nod to this week's event (and possibly with eye toward a future sponsorship deal?), the John Deere Classic, Varner noted that he might look better on a green John Deere than the red Toro he was using.

Before Sunday's final round, Varner spoke about keeping everything in perspective no matter how well he'd fare on the course.

"I hate to harp on it, but it's all about perspective," the East Carolina graduate said. "If I shoot 90 tomorrow, I'm gonna able to go home, and my mom is going to give me a kiss and be like, 'you're still a winner.' And I'm gonna be mad, but that's just how it is. And if I win, she's gonna humble me and be like, 'you're not better than me.' And I thoroughly enjoy that.

"I'm gonna mow my parents' grass on Monday...so that's just what I'm gonna do."

Definitely refreshing to see an athlete as grounded as Varner is.