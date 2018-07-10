The PGA Tour unveiled its schedule for the 2018-19 season, with the most notable changes being the PGA Championship's move to May, making it the second major championship of the season, as well as the Players Championship's move back to March after switching to May in 2007.

The 101st PGA Championship will be played next year at Bethpage State Park's Black Course in Farmingdale, N.Y. from May 16-19.

Another notable change is the condensing of the FedEx Cup Playoffs from four events to three; the Dell Technologies Championship, which has been played in the Boston area as the second Playoff tournament in recent years, does not appear on the 2019-20 schedule. The Northern Trust, which will be the first event of next year's FedEx Cup Playoffs and will be hosted at Liberty National in New Jersey, will alternate between the New York and Boston metropolitan areas beginning in 2020.

The BMW Championship, which will be played at Aronimink Golf Club outside Philadelphia this year, will move to Medinah Country Club outside Chicago. It'll be the second FedEx Cup playoff event, sandwiched by The Northern Trust and the year-end Tour Championship, which will remain at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

There are two brand-new events slated for 2018-19. The Rocket Mortgage Classic will be played June 27-30 at Detroit Golf Club and replaces the Quicken Loans National, a tournament Tiger Woods hosted, on the schedule. Notably, Rocket Mortgage is a subsidiary of Quicken Loans. The 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Minnesota will make its PGA Tour debut the following week, from July 4-7. 3M previously sponsored a well-received PGA Tour Champions event in Minnesota.

One World Golf Championship is changing venues. The WGC-Bridgestone Championship, which was held at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, from 1999-2017, is being replaced by the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. That tournament will be played on July 25-28 at TPC Southwind in Memphis, the same course that hosted the FedEx St. Jude Classic in June of this year.

Two tournaments are moving spots on the schedule: the Greenbrier event and the Houston Open, which has long served as the tournament immediately preceding the Masters. Both tournaments will move to the fall and thus do not appear on the 2018-19 schedule, which finishes with the Tour Championship on September 25th. Instead, they'll make their fall debuts as part of the opening stretch of the 2019-20 season.

Replacing the Houston Open in the pre-Masters slot is the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio.

The 2018 U.S. Open will be played at Pebble Beach Golf Links from June 13-16, while the Open Championship will return to Northern Ireland for the first time since 2951 as Royal Portrush plays host from July 18-21.