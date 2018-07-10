PGA Tour Unveils 2018-19 Schedule; PGA in May, Only Three FedEx Cup Playoff Events

Quickly

  • The PGA Tour released its schedule for the 2018-19 wrap-around season. There are a number of changes, some expected and some surprises.
By Daniel Rapaport
July 10, 2018

The PGA Tour unveiled its schedule for the 2018-19 season, with the most notable changes being the PGA Championship's move to May, making it the second major championship of the season, as well as the Players Championship's move back to March after switching to May in 2007.

The 101st PGA Championship will be played next year at Bethpage State Park's Black Course in Farmingdale, N.Y. from May 16-19.

Another notable change is the condensing of the FedEx Cup Playoffs from four events to three; the Dell Technologies Championship, which has been played in the Boston area as the second Playoff tournament in recent years, does not appear on the 2019-20 schedule. The Northern Trust, which will be the first event of next year's FedEx Cup Playoffs and will be hosted at Liberty National in New Jersey, will alternate between the New York and Boston metropolitan areas beginning in 2020. 

The BMW Championship, which will be played at Aronimink Golf Club outside Philadelphia this year, will move to Medinah Country Club outside Chicago. It'll be the second FedEx Cup playoff event, sandwiched by The Northern Trust and the year-end Tour Championship, which will remain at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. 

There are two brand-new events slated for 2018-19. The Rocket Mortgage Classic will be played June 27-30 at Detroit Golf Club and replaces the Quicken Loans National, a tournament Tiger Woods hosted, on the schedule. Notably, Rocket Mortgage is a subsidiary of Quicken Loans. The 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Minnesota will make its PGA Tour debut the following week, from July 4-7. 3M previously sponsored a well-received PGA Tour Champions event in Minnesota.

One World Golf Championship is changing venues. The WGC-Bridgestone Championship, which was held at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, from 1999-2017, is being replaced by the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. That tournament will be played on July 25-28 at TPC Southwind in Memphis, the same course that hosted the FedEx St. Jude Classic in June of this year. 

Two tournaments are moving spots on the schedule: the Greenbrier event and the Houston Open, which has long served as the tournament immediately preceding the Masters. Both tournaments will move to the fall and thus do not appear on the 2018-19 schedule, which finishes with the Tour Championship on September 25th. Instead, they'll make their fall debuts as part of the opening stretch of the 2019-20 season. 

Replacing the Houston Open in the pre-Masters slot is the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio. 

The 2018 U.S. Open will be played at Pebble Beach Golf Links from June 13-16, while the Open Championship will return to Northern Ireland for the first time since 2951 as Royal Portrush plays host from July 18-21. 

You May Like

More Golf

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)