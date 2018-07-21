What a memorable British Open this has been for Zander Lombard. The World No. 444 was one-shot back after a 67 on Thursday and just two back heading into the weekend, but he fell off a bit in Saturday's third round.

That is, until he came to the difficult 18th hole at Carnoustie.

Lombard holed out for eagle on the hole that has famously derailed so many players, including Jean Van de Velde in golf's most famous collapse in the 1999 British Open.

What an image. What a shot.

EAGLE 2 at 18 for @ZanderLombard.#TheOpen pic.twitter.com/yTRr2tBMWl — The Open (@TheOpen) July 21, 2018

The eagle brought Lombard to four-under for the tournament and provided him with a moment he will never forget.