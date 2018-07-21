Watch: Zander Lombard Holes Out for Eagle on 18 Carnoustie

It's first first eagle at 18 at Carnoustie since the hole was converted to a par 4 for the 1975 British Open. 

By Daniel Rapaport
July 21, 2018

What a memorable British Open this has been for Zander Lombard. The World No. 444 was one-shot back after a 67 on Thursday and just two back heading into the weekend, but he fell off a bit in Saturday's third round. 

That is, until he came to the difficult 18th hole at Carnoustie. 

Lombard holed out for eagle on the hole that has famously derailed so many players, including Jean Van de Velde in golf's most famous collapse in the 1999 British Open. 

The eagle brought Lombard to four-under for the tournament and provided him with a moment he will never forget. 

