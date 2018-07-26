Outspoken Golf Channel commentator Brandel Chamblee shot five-over 77 in the first round of the Senior British Open at St. Andrews on Thursday, putting the 56-year-old 12 shots back of the early lead posted by Kirk Triplett.

Chamblee, who has drawn criticsm from players for his criticism of current players, qualified for the tournament by shooting two-under 69 and earning medalist honors at his qualifying site. That was just one day after Chamblee finished his duties on the Golf Channel's broadcast from the British Open.

His rounded started solid enough, as he was even par for the day after birdieing the 7th, but he made five birdies in a six-hole stretch on the back nine en route to a four-over 40 on that side.

Chamblee has one PGA Tour win, the Greater Vancouver Open in 1998. He lost his playing privileges on the PGA Tour after the 2003 season and does not play regularly on the PGA Tour Champions or any other tour, as his Golf Channel duties take up the majority of his time.

Chamblee recently drew the ire of Phil Mickelson, who made the following comments about Chamblee in a profile that appeared in Golf Magazine.

“He and I don't see eye to eye on anything. I just like people who build up the game. I view this as we’re all in the game of golf together. We all want to grow the game. We all want to make it better. And I feel like he’s made his commentating career on denigrating others. And I don’t care for that. I like people who help build the sport up and promote it for what it is, rather than tearing down and ridiculing others.”