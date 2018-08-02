Border Patrol Finds $40,000 Worth of Marijuana Stuffed in Abandoned Golf Bags

There was about 50 pounds of marijuana in the abandoned golf bags.

By Associated Press
August 02, 2018

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Border Patrol officers in South Texas have put a wedge between smugglers and $40,000 worth of marijuana stuffed in golf bags found abandoned along the Rio Grande.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials on Monday announced the marijuana was confiscated near Brownsville.

Border Patrol agents on Friday saw several people swim from the Texas riverbank to Mexico. Agents searched the area and discovered the golf bags, some with clubs sticking out, filled with about 50 pounds (22.68 kilograms) of pot.

Officials believe the smugglers were trying to hauling the marijuana-laden golf bags to a nearby course.

CBP officials didn’t immediately announce any arrests.

