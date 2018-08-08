Bryson DeChambeau Wins Long Drive Competition, Donates $25K in Winnings to Jarrod Lyle's Family

Bryson DeChambeau won the PGA Championships Long Drive competition and chose to donate his $25,000 in charitable winnings to the family of Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle.

By Charlotte Carroll
August 08, 2018

Bryson DeChambeau won the PGA Championships Long Drive competition on Tuesday and chose to donate his $25,000 in charitable winnings to the family of Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle.

Lyle is battling leukemia and it was announced at the end of the July that he was in palliative care.

"Jarrod Lyle, the story, it's so sad," DeChambeau said. "And his kids just are suffering obviously, from it and the whole family is. I just thought it'd be the right thing to give it to [daughters] Lusi and Jemma. They deserve that and they need that more than anything right now."

DeChambeau won the contest with a 331-yard drive. 

Lyle, who played on the PGA Tour during five seasons over 10 years, suffered a third recurrence of acute myeloid leukemia on Dec. 6. 

He first was diagnosed at age 17, and he went on to earn a PGA Tour card eight years later. His fifth season, which included a tie for fourth at Riviera, was cut short when he had a recurrence and headed home to Australia for chemotherapy and rehabilitation. He returned at the Australian Masters at the end of 2013. He played eight PGA Tour events in 2016 and only three times on the Australasian Tour in 2017.

The PGA Championship starts Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

