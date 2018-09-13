Remember when Eddie Pepperell became a legend by admitting that he was hungover while shooting a final-round 67 at the Open Championship?

Apparently that's not as uncommon as you might think.

Nearly half of the 59 respondents—46% to be exact—to Golf.com's anonymous survey of PGA Tour pros said they've competed in a Tour round while dealing with a hangover.

Their comments on the question were pretty great, too.

“I shot 61 hungover.”

“I was 8-under through 13 one time, and then made a mess of it.”

“I made the weekend on the number, shot 60 on Saturday with a hangover and won the tournament.”

“The entire 2014 season.”

“I did on the Champions Tour. Does that count?”

The first thing that jumps out is the guy who shot 60 on Saturday then won the tournament—that doesn't happen very often, so one of you with some time on your hands could definitely figure that one out.

It's a bit surprising to see so many own up to this, but it's not that crazy when you think about it. You have to think the majority of the hungover rounds come when the player is already out of contention, whether that comes by shooting 78 in the first round or playing your way out of the tournament and having an early tee time Saturday. And golf isn't like other sports, where being hungover is an absolute dealbreaker. You can hit fairways and greens while hungover.

Still, seeing this will likely irk some journeyman mini-tour guys who have been grinding—sober, presumably—to get a chance at the PGA Tour and its multi-million dollar purses.

One more thought: the guy who's played hungover on the Champions Tour? My money's on a certain player who's name rhymes with Ron Bailey.