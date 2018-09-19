It all comes down to this. The finale of the 2017–18 PGA Tour season is this week's Tour Championship at East Lake, which features only the top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings. The winner of the season-long points race—and the winner of the $10 million grand prize—will be named on Sunday.

Here are the FedEx Cup standings as they currently stand, with their FedEx Cup points totals in parentheses. As a reminder, the points were reset after the penultimate playoff event, the BMW Championship.

1. Bryson DeChambeau (2,000)

2. Justin Rose (1,800)

3. Tony Finau (1,520)

4. Dustin Johnson (1,296)

5. Justin Thomas (1,280)

6. Keegan Bradley (1,120)

7. Brooks Koepka (960)

8. Bubba Watson (800)

9. Billy Horschel (640)

10. Cameron Smith (480)

11. Webb Simpson (384)

12. Jason Day (368)

13. Francesco Molinari (352)

14. Phil Mickelson (336)

15. Patrick Reed (314)

16. Patrick Cantlay (293)

17. Rory McIlroy (2720

18. Xander Schauffele (251)

19. Tommy Fleetwood (231)

20. Tiger Woods (219)

21. Aaron Wise (206)

22. Kevin Na (194)

23. Rickie Fowler (182)

24. Jon Rahm (170)

25. Kyle Stanley (161)

26. Paul Casey (151)

27. Hideki Matsuyama (141)

28. Gary Woodland (133)

29. Marc Leishman (124)

30. Patton Kizzire (115)

The winner of the tournament will receive 2,000 points and second place gets 1,200, which means that any player in the top 5 entering this week automatically wins the Cup with a victory.

The spoils won't be enjoyed solely by the victor of the Cup either. Here are the payouts for the top 10.

1st: $10 million

2nd: $3 million

3rd: $2 million

4th: $1.5 million

5th: $1 million

6th: $800,000

7th: $700,000

8th: $600,000

9th: $550,000

10th: $500,000

To see how each player can win the FedEx Cup this week—the guys outside the top 15 have virtually no chance—Golf Channel has you covered.

For an insight into how tough it will be for an outsider to win, here's what Tiger, who's in 20th, needs to happen:

• Wins the Tour Championship

• DeChambeau finishes T-15 or worse

• Rose finishes in three-way tie for 5th or worse

• Finau finishes T-3 or worse

• D. Johnson finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Thomas finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Bradley finishes T-2 or worse

For the first round this week, players are paired up in accordance with their standing in the points. First plays with second, so on and so forth. After that, players will be paired based on their position in the tournament.

Here are the first-round tee times. The 30th and 29th ranked players are teeing off first, then 28th and 27th... (all times Eastern):

Marc Leishman, Patton Kizzire — 11:40 a.m.

Hideki Matsuyama, Gary Woodland — 11:50 a.m.

Kyle Stanley, Paul Casey — 12 p.m.

Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler — 12:10 p.m.

Aaron Wise, Kevin Na — 12:20 p.m.

Tommy Fleetwood, Tiger Woods — 12:30 p.m.

Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele — 12:40 p.m.

Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay — 12:50 p.m.

Francesco Molinari, Phil Mickelson — 1 p.m.

Webb Simpson, Jason Day — 1:10 p.m.

Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith — 1:20 p.m.

Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson — 1:30 p.m.

Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley — 1:40 p.m.

Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson — 1:50 p.m.

Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose — 2 p.m.

How to watch

TV

Thursday, Friday: 1:00-6:00 p.m. on Golf Channel

Saturday: 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, 2:30-6:30 on NBC.

Sunday: Noon-1:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, 1:30-6:00 p.m. on NBC.

Live stream

Thursday, Friday: Featured group coverage 10:00-1:00 p.m. on PGA Tour Live, Featured hole coverage 1:00-6:00 p.m. on PGA Tour Live. Coverage simulcast 1:00-6:00 p.m. on NBC Sports Live

Saturday: 12:30-6:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Live.

Sunday: Noon-6:00 p.m. on NBC Sports Live.