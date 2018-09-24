The 2018 Ryder Cup will begin on Sept. 28, taking place at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, Frnace. The United States will look to win back-to-back Ryder Cups for the first time since earning narrow victories in 1991 and 1993, captained this year by Jim Furyk.

Le Golf National will be hosting its first Ryder Cup this year, marking the first time the competition has been held in France. A trio of first-time sites will be used in future years, headlined by Whistling Straits in Wisconsin and Bethpage Black in New York.

So where can you see the Ryder Cup after the 2018 tournament at Le Golf National? Here's a list of the future tournament sites.

2020: Whistling Straits – Kohler, Wisconsin

Whistling Strats has been home to three PGA Championships since 2000, most recently 2015. Jason Day tore up the course in the most recent major championship at Whistling Straits, winning the tournament at –20, three strokes ahead of Jordan Spieth.

2022: Marco Simone Golf & Country Club – Rome, Italy

Located 10 miles outside Rome's city center, the club earned the 2022 Ryder Cup bid in 2015. It hosted the Italian Open in 1994, won by Eduardo Romero of Argentina

2024: Bethpage Black – Farmingdale, New York

The Long Island course has hosted two U.S. Open's this century, most recently in 2009. It will get another showcase next year, hosting the 2019 PGA Championship. Tiger Woods has fond memories of Bethpage Black – he won the U.S. Open there in 2002 – but the same can't be said for Phil Mickelson. Lefty sat tied for the lead at the 13th hole on Sunday in 2009, but faltered down the stretch, bogeying 15 and 17 before losing by two strokes.

2028: Hazeltine National Golf Club – Chaska, Minnesota

Hazeltine has hosted four major tournaments, the U.S. Open in 1970 and 1991 and the PGA Championship in 2002 and 2009.

2032: The Olympic Club – San Francisco, California

The 7,170 yard course has hosted five U.S. Opens in its history, most recently in 2012. American Webb Simpson won at Olympic's last U.S. Open, ending the tournament at 1-over.

2036: Congressional Country Club – Bethesda, Maryland

The four-time major host was most recently home to Rory McIlroy's runaway victory in 2011, an eight-stroke victory over Jason Day. The win was the young Irishman's first major championship and his lone U.S. Open title to date. McIlroy will be 47 when the Ryder Cup is at Congressional, providing a chance to turn back the clock late in his career.