Ryder Cup Day 2 Fourball Pairings, Tee Times for Saturday Morning

Team USA will send an identical lineup into Ryder Cup Day 2 morning session.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 28, 2018

It was a disappointing end to Day 1 of the Ryder Cup for the Americans. After going 3-1 in morning fourballs on Friday, the U.S. watched Europe pull off a comeback as they swept the Americans 4-0 in the afternoon matches for the first shutout in any session since 1989.

Sergio Garcia and Alex Noren beat Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau 5 and 4 to give the Europeans a 5-3 lead after day one.

Tiger Woods, fresh off of a Tour Championship victory, lost his first match 3-1 with partner Patrick Reed on Friday morning. Woods sat out during the afternoon session.

Golf
Watch: Justin Thomas Totally Flummoxed by Rick Reilly’s Weird Joke About His Dad

Day 2 of the competition will feature two four-match sessions. The Americans' morning session lineup will be identical to Friday's, while Europe will bring out two new pairings.

Here are the pairings and tee times for Saturday's morning fourballs in Paris. The American teams are in bold.

2:10 a.m. ET: Brooks Koepka/Tony Finau vs. Rory McIlroy/Sergio Garcia

2:25 a.m. ET: Dustin Johnson/Rickie Fowler vs. Paul Casey/Tyrrell Hatton

2:40 a.m. ET: Tiger Woods/Patrick Reed vs. Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood

2:55 a.m. ET: Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas vs. Ian Poulter/Jon Rahm

