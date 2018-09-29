Gotta love Ryder Cup trash talk.
One of the best parts of the Ryder Cup is that we get to see a different side of world-class players. They're fired up, fist-pumping their teammates and, sometimes, interacting with hecklers in the crowd.
During the Saturday afternoon foursomes, with Europe holding a commanding 8-4 Ryder Cup lead, apparently some fans tried to get in Rory McIlroy's head by citing his periodic putting struggles.
After Rory drained a birdie to halve the hole, he let those hecklers know exactly how he felt.
"I can't putt?!"— Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 29, 2018
Don't get @McIlroyRory angry! 😏 pic.twitter.com/nXR87aEFLa
He appears to say: "Who can't putt? Who can't putt? I can't putt. I can putt. F***ing come on!"
McIlroy was playing alongside trash talk extraordinaire Ian Poulter, who appeared to approve of McIlroy's antics.
Only at the Ryder Cup.