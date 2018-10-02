Report: Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson Separated After Altercation at Ryder Cup Party

The incident involving Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson allegedly happened at a Ryder Cup party.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 02, 2018

Tensions among players on the U.S. Ryder Cup team appear to have boiled over after multiple reports have come out alleging Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson needed to be separated after an altercation on Sunday.

The two were reportedly at a party with the European team when the dust up occurred. According to reports, Johnson's fiancé, Paulina Gretzky, and Koepka's girlfriend, Jena Sims, were also involved in the incident.

French outlet L'Equipe reports issues between the teammates began earlier in the week when they allegedly got into it on the team plane.

Johnson and Koepka, the No. 1 and No. 3 golfers in the world, respectively, have been close for some time now. The two appeared on the cover of Golf magazine together, work with the same trainer in Florida and have been given the nickname "Bash Brothers." The duo played together in Saturday afternoon foursomes and lost 2 and 1 to Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson.

Koepka's agent has denied the reports to Golf Digest.

This comes on the heels of a New York Times story in which Patrick Reed said Jordan Spieth did not want to be paired with him at during the event despite their successful history together, and he called out captain Jim Furyk for sitting him twice during the afternoon session.

The U.S. lost the Ryder Cup 17.5-10.5 to Europe, marking the ninth defeat in the last 12 Ryder Cup for the Americans. The U.S. has not won on European soil since 1993. 

