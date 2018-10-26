Phil Mickelson Teases Betting $50,000 on Putts vs. Tiger Woods in 'The Match'

Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods will face off in "The Match" on Nov. 23.

By Jenna West
October 26, 2018

Phil Mickelson is ready to put his money where his mouth is when he faces off against Tiger Woods in "The Match."

Mickelson was interviewed during Thursday night's Lakers-Nuggets game and teased betting $50,000 on putts against Woods.

"When we're mic'd on the course, we're going to have little challenges, let's say, that can maybe get in each other's head," Mickelson said. "You have a downhill putt. I'll be you 50...50Gs that you miss this."

Mickelson, 48, and Woods, 42, will play in a head-to-head, winner-takes-all match play showdown at Shadow Creek Gold Course in Las Vegas on Nov. 23. The prize will be $9 million, but both players will be able to make side bets, with the proceeds going to charities of their choice. 

According to ESPN's Darren Rovell, Turner Sports set the pay-per-view price at $19.99 and will be available through Turner's B/R Live platform, DirecTV, AT&T U-verse, and others. No tickets will be sold to the public.

