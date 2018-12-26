Report: 'The Match' Between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson to Return in 2019, Possibly 2020

The winner-take-all pay-per-view match between the two rivals reportedly drew nearly one million customers. 

By Emily Caron
December 26, 2018

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will be reviving their made-for-TV match in 2019 and likely again in 2020, Golf Digest reported on Wednesday. 

The first event took place on Nov. 23, 2018. Mickelson walked away with the $9 million from the winner-take-all pot after defeating Woods on the 22nd hole in the dark on a makeshift par-3. The Las Vegas pay-per-view showdown reportedly drew nearly one million customers.

Despite the technical difficulties with the match's live stream, Turner will bring the match back. Golf Digest reported that Turner had signed a three-year deal with the joint Woods and Mickelson business entity which would bring the match back for 2019 and "probably" again in 2020.

The revival could be played in a different format. Sources told Golf Digest that the "conventional thought" is that Mickelson and Woods would play as a pair against two challengers. The two rivals remaining on opposite sides is still also an option. Woods and Mickelson would each choose their own teammate in the latter format. 

While the specifics remain unclear, as does the prize, all indications are that the match will return.

You May Like

More Golf

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)