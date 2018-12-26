Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will be reviving their made-for-TV match in 2019 and likely again in 2020, Golf Digest reported on Wednesday.

The first event took place on Nov. 23, 2018. Mickelson walked away with the $9 million from the winner-take-all pot after defeating Woods on the 22nd hole in the dark on a makeshift par-3. The Las Vegas pay-per-view showdown reportedly drew nearly one million customers.

Despite the technical difficulties with the match's live stream, Turner will bring the match back. Golf Digest reported that Turner had signed a three-year deal with the joint Woods and Mickelson business entity which would bring the match back for 2019 and "probably" again in 2020.

The revival could be played in a different format. Sources told Golf Digest that the "conventional thought" is that Mickelson and Woods would play as a pair against two challengers. The two rivals remaining on opposite sides is still also an option. Woods and Mickelson would each choose their own teammate in the latter format.

While the specifics remain unclear, as does the prize, all indications are that the match will return.