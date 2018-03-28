How Many Times Has Tiger Woods Won The Masters?

Tiger Woods is returning to the Masters after missing three of the last four tournaments due to four back operations and complications. Woods underwent a fusion surgery in April 2017 and has since shown signs of a strong return to competition.

Woods has won four of his 14 major titles at Augusta National. His first-ever win at the Masters came in 1997 and he added three more green jackets to his collection in 2001, 2002 and 2005.

Early betting odds listed Woods as the favorite after a good showing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Hero World Challenge. Woods has not won a PGA tournament since 2013.

The 2018 Masters tournament begins on April 4.

Below is a complete rundown of Woods' Masters finishes over the years:

1995: Tied for 41st

1996: Missed the cut

1997: Wins his 1st Masters as a professional

1998: Tied for 8th, Finished 3 under par

​1999: Tied for 18th, Finished 1 over par

2000: 5th, Finished 4 under par

2001: Wins his 2nd Masters

2002: Wins his 3rd Masters, his fourth consecutive major and becomes the third player to defend his title

2003: Tied for 15th, Finishes 2 over par

2004: Tied for 22nd, Finishes 2 over par

2005: Wins his 4th Masters by beating Chris DiMarco in a playoff

2006: Tied for 3d, Finished 4 under par

2007: Tied for 2nd, Finished 3 over par

2008: 2nd, Finished 5 under par

2009: Tied for 6th, Finished 8 under par

2010: Tied for 4th, Finished 11 under par

2011: Tied for 4th, Finished 10 under par

2012: Tied for 40th, Finished 5 over par

2013: Tied for 4th, Finished 5 under par

2014: Did not play

2015: Tied for 17th, Finished 5 under par

2016: Did not play

2017: Did not play

2018: TBD