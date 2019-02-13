Tiger Woods Commits to WGC-Mexico Championship

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. — For the first time, Tiger Woods will play a professional golf tournament in Mexico.

Woods confirmed that he will play in the World Golf Championship-Mexico Championship next week when speaking with reporters ahead of the Genesis Open.

"I'm playing next week,'' Woods said Wednesday. "Beyond that, I haven't really decided on what I'm going to be doing.''

It will mark the first time Woods has played in the tournament since 2014, when it was held at Trump Doral in Miami. He is officially a seven-time winner of this event, though he has yet to play in it since it moved to Mexico City in 2017. Woods has won at each of the other six courses that have hosted this WGC: Valderrama, Capital City, Mount Juliet, Harding Park, the Grove and Doral.

Tiger Woods' 2019 PGA Tour Schedule

His commitment to playing in Mexico raises questions as to which other events he will play before the Masters, which begins on April 11. After Mexico, he is expected to play in the Bay Hill Invitational (March 7-10), the Players Championship (March 14-17) and the WGC-Match Play Championship (March 27-31). That says nothing of two other events in his home state of Florida, both of which he played last year: the Honda Classic (Feb. 28-March 3) and the Valspar Championship (March 21-24). Woods played five times before last year's Masters.

"I made the decision yesterday to add Mexico to my schedule, and obviously the Florida swing gets very complicated," Woods said. "So I'm leaving that open-ended right now to try to figure that out. But I'm looking forward to the challenges of this weekend and next week."

At December's Hero World Challenge, Woods said he wanted to limit his schedule this year to avoid fatigue, which he said became an issue toward the latter half of 2019.