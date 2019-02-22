WATCH: Tiger Woods Carves Unbelievable Shot From Fairway Bunker

You have to see this one to believe it. 

By Daniel Rapaport
February 22, 2019

Tiger Woods fanned an iron into a fairway bunker at Club de Golf Chapultepec's 9th hole, his final one of the day. The error left him behind a tree, seemingly blocked out from the green and out of options. 

Nah. 

Woods took a wild swing and came up with an unbelievable shot, carving a 9-iron around/over the tree, landing it on the right side of the green and then spinning it toward the hole. It finished just 11 feet from the cup. 

He missed the birdie putt, but that's a 10/10 on the difficulty scale. 

Woods wound up shooting a five-under 66 to vault himself into the top 10. 

