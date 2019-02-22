You have to see this one to believe it.
Tiger Woods fanned an iron into a fairway bunker at Club de Golf Chapultepec's 9th hole, his final one of the day. The error left him behind a tree, seemingly blocked out from the green and out of options.
Nah.
Woods took a wild swing and came up with an unbelievable shot, carving a 9-iron around/over the tree, landing it on the right side of the green and then spinning it toward the hole. It finished just 11 feet from the cup.
Vintage Tiger. Wow!#WGCMexico pic.twitter.com/BN0fq9sk8f— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) February 22, 2019
He missed the birdie putt, but that's a 10/10 on the difficulty scale.
Woods wound up shooting a five-under 66 to vault himself into the top 10.