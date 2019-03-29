Another day at the WGC-Match Play, another incredible shot from Tiger Woods.

A day after he got up-and-down lefty from his knees, Woods holed out a wedge shot from 83 yards on the par-4 13th for an eagle 2. It helped Woods pick up his fourth win in five holes and go 2 up on Patrick Cantlay.

That's as good as it gets. I guess laying up on the driveable hole was a good idea after all.

Woods, who is making his final start before the Masters. entered the day needing to beat Cantlay and have Aaron Wise beat Brandt Snedeker to advance to the knockout round portion of this tournament. He appears on his way to holding up his end of the bargain.