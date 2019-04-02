Country music star Jake Owen was bitter after paying to watch last year's lackluster head-to-head match between Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods last year. So when he encountered Lefty at Jordan Spieth's wedding, he decided to complain.

As Owen recounted on Barstool Sports's "Fore Play" podcast, the five-time major champion delivered an epic comeback to the music star after he took issue with the quality of "The Match."

Owen, who said he had a few cocktails before the interaction, approached Mickelson to ask for his money back after buying the pay-per view match last November, which took place the day before the wedding. Mickelson beat Woods to win $9 million, though there were only 11 birdies in the 44 holes played (22 for each player), which sparked some frustration from Owen.

Mickelson, whose career earnings total over $90 million, shut down Owen with an all-time response. Here's how Owen described it.

"I walked over to him," Owen said, "and was like 'Hey Phil, you owe me f------ 29.99...for wasting four hours of my life with the s------ golf I've ever seen...I want my $29.99 back, and apologize to me for some s----- golf. And [Mickelson] pulls out of a wad out of his thing, like a $100 bill, and he's like 'Yeah, I won 90,000 of these yesterday. Take 100 and go f--- yourself.'"

The pay-per-view actually cost just $19.99, but Owen still got his money back and then some. He also probably learned an important lesson about talking smack to Phil Mickelson.