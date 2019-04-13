AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods is on the prowl at the Masters once again—and SI.com is chronicling his every shot from Augusta during his third round.

Woods went low with a 68 on Friday to get within one shot of the leaders (Brooks Koepka, Adam SCott, Louis Oosthuizen,Francseco Molinari and Jason Day in a five-way tie for first. Tiger caught fire on the back nine with four birdies and no bogeys, and just missed putts on Nos. 17 and 18 that could have given him the outright lead. Tiger also managed to dodge disaster during his second round, when a security guard slipped and fell into his legs on the muddy terrain. Luckily, Woods was able to walk away unharmed and drained a long putt on No. 14 just minutes later to come away with a birdie.

Woods played so well Friday that he's now actually favored to win the Masters, according to Superbook.

On Saturday, Tiger will be playing with Ian Poulter, who is also at –6, and will tee off at 2:05 p.m. ET. Follow along as SI's Masters team provides commentary, analysis and score updates from Woods's third round.

For more scores, check out our 2019 Masters leaderboard.

Hole 4, par 3: PAR (E on the day, -6 overall, three back)

A solid long iron into the par 3 left Tiger a makeable, uphill birdie effort from about 18 feet. A good roll but it didn't drop, and that's a par...BUT, Tony Finau just eagled the 8th hole to get to -9 for the tournament. He now leads by one over Xander Schauffele, Justin Harding and Adam Scott, all of whom sit at -8. Great scoring conditions at Augusta today—no wind—and the best in the world are taking advantage. Tiger has to get going soon.

Hole 3, par 4: PAR (E on the day, -6 overall, one back)

That's a disappointing start, though not a disastrous one. Woods went with driver off the shortest par 4 on the course and pushed it a bit, but it got a fortunate kick to get back into the fairway. But that left a poor angle for his pitch-shot second, and he did well to get it to about 15 feet below the hole. The uphill birdie effort was short and low the whole way, leading to a tap-in par.

Both 2 and 3 are birdie holes...so Tiger won't be pumped to have not taken advantage of them. Still, could be much worse.

Hole No. 2, par 5: PAR (E on the day, –6 overall, one back)

Tiger bombed his drive down the right side of the fairway, but found the giant fairway bunker off the tee. He faced a steep lip and couldn't go for the green, hitting a lofted club out of the bunker and leaving him with a lengthy third. His 140-yard approach shot stayed right of the pin. He faced a slick 32-foot downhill putt but managed to nudge it to the hole and tap in for another par. Not a great score, but no damage.

As for the rest of the tournament, there's now a SIX-WAY tie for first with Tony Finau joining Molinari, Day, Koeka, Scott and Oosthuizen.

Hole No. 1, par 4: PAR (E on the day, –6 overall, one back)

Tiger starts the day with a club twirl — and a ho-hum par. Tiger hit a 3-wood down the left side of the fairway and then found the middle of the green with his approach. He had a 34-foot birdie attempt slide just by, but tapped in for an opening four.

Pre-round: Tiger warming up

I won't bore you with any commentary of Tiger on the driving range, but he is indeed warming up, and will tee off No. 1 shortly. Instead, a brief history lesson. April 13 has been good to Tiger at Augusta in the past:

At only 21 years old, Tiger Woods slipped on the green jacket after winning his first Masters (and major) on this day in 1997: https://t.co/GKjHxCJXnp pic.twitter.com/wYQH5g76OI — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 13, 2019

Also, for what it's worth, Tiger isn't chasing a "fifth green jacket" this year. He's chasing the "green jacket" for the fifth time. Apparently, they don't just give out multiple blazers at Augusta. Which is too bad, because if I were Tiger, I would totally wear all four at the champion's dinner each year.