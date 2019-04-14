AUGUSTA, Ga. — Bryson DeChambeau thought he would be competing for a green jacket after firing an opening-round 66 on Thursday and holding a share of the lead. But ensuing rounds of 75 and 73 would derail those hopes, leading to a disappointing week for the world's sixth-ranked player.

But DeChambeau got a nice pick-me-up during his final round on Sunday. After starting on the back nine, DeChambeau made the first hole-in-one of his career on the par-3 16th, draining the 170-yard shot after hitting to the right side of the green and using the slope to trickle down to the hole.

Jumping for joy! @b_dechambeau cards his first ever hole-in-one. pic.twitter.com/rR5RX4AnbH — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 14, 2019

DeChambeau lept into the air after draining the shot and was congratulated by playing partners Takumi Kanaya and Kevin Kisner.

The ace marked the 28th in Masters history and the first one of the week.

DeChambeau actually came within inches of acing No. 16 on Thursday and admitted after his round that his hole-in-one drought was starting to get to him.

"I've never had an ace, ever, unfortunately," DeChambeau said. "I was really hoping it would go in."