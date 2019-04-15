Tiger Woods's Newest Sports Illustrated Cover is One for the Ages

This week's Sports Illustrated cover, featuring Tiger Woods's Masters victory, is one of a few SI covers without any additional text. 

By Scooby Axson
April 15, 2019

Tiger Woods's victory at the Masters was both historic and unexpected. Woods earned his 15th major victory—11 years after the previous one—with a final round comeback to the take his fifth green jacket and move just three major wins from tying Jack Nicklaus' all-time mark.

Woods is featured on the cover of this week's Sports Illustrated. But unlike most SI covers, there is no text on the cover calling out Tiger Woods or his Masters victory. 

Kohijo Kinno

There have only been a few covers in Sports lllustrated history without any words on the front describing the person or event. 

One such occurrence was the March 3, 1980, issue after the United States Olympic hockey team completed their upset victory over the Soviet Union in the "Miracle on Ice" at the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, N.Y. There was also no text on the cover of the August 21, 1995 issue, when New York Yankees legend Mickey Mantle died at the age of 63.

Here are Woods's other appearances on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

You May Like

More Golf

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message