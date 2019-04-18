Dallas Couple Names Baby Boy Tiger to Settle 2019 Masters Bet

Trey and Denise's newly-named son is reportedly due in September.

By Michael Shapiro
April 18, 2019

Dallas resident Trey Little won a pretty important bet when Tiger Woods secured his first Masters victory since 2005.

Little and his wife Denise will name their son Tiger when he is due in September, according to The New York PostThe couple drew up a contract before Woods teed off in the first round at Augusta National on Thursday and determined their baby's name at the conclusion of the final round on Sunday

“We both wanted a unique name, and I’ve always been a huge golf fan," Trey Little told the Post. "“We were so emotional just watching him win — we would have had the same reaction even if our son’s name wasn’t involved."

Perhaps Tiger Little will live up to his namesake and win the Green Jacket sometime in the 2040s.

