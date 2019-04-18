Dallas resident Trey Little won a pretty important bet when Tiger Woods secured his first Masters victory since 2005.

Little and his wife Denise will name their son Tiger when he is due in September, according to The New York Post. The couple drew up a contract before Woods teed off in the first round at Augusta National on Thursday and determined their baby's name at the conclusion of the final round on Sunday.

“We both wanted a unique name, and I’ve always been a huge golf fan," Trey Little told the Post. "“We were so emotional just watching him win — we would have had the same reaction even if our son’s name wasn’t involved."

Perhaps Tiger Little will live up to his namesake and win the Green Jacket sometime in the 2040s.