Lexi Thompson Takes Social Media Break Due to 'Hurtful Comments' After Golfing With Pres. Trump

Thompson played a round of golf with President Trump and conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh on Aprl 20. 

By Michael Shapiro
April 30, 2019

LPGA golfer Lexi Thompson announced she is taking a social media break on Tuesday after receiving "hurtful comments" for golfing with President Donald Trump.

"Hey everybody, just want to say I will be taking a break from social media," Thompson wrote on Instagram on Sunday. "If I post it will be from my management team for me. I’m too involved with it, and to read some of the hurtful things being said to me lately isn’t fair and I’m not dealing with it. Thank you to my true fans out there I will be back on but I’m going to be focusing on me right now and my life. Thanks for understanding."

Thompson played with Trump and conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh on April 20. She is a "longtime playing partner" with Trump, according to Golf Digest.

The 24-year-old golfer has 10 career LPGA Tour victories, most recently winning the CME Group Tour Championship in November 2018. Thompson won the Kraft Nabisco Championship over Michelle Wie in 2014, marking her only career major.

