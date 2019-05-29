Hank Haney apologized on Wednesday for offensive comments he made about LPGA players during his radio show that morning.

Haney, who is mostly known for working with Tiger Woods and Mark O'Meara, was asked about the 74th US Women's Open being played at the Country Club of Charleston this week.

"I'm gonna predict a Korean," Haney said.

"That's a pretty safe bet," his co-host, Steve Johnson, replied.

"That's gonna be my prediction. I couldn't name you, like, six players on the LPGA Tour," Haney continued. "Nah, maybe I could. Well, I'd go with Lee. If I didn't have to name a first name, I'd get a bunch of them right. I don't know...Lexi Thompson...Michelle Wie's hurt. I don't know that many."

Haney's comments drew criticism on social media, including a pair of tweets from Wie, who will not be participating in the Women's Open due to a wrist injury.

As a Korean American female golfer, these comments that @HankHaney made disappoint and anger me on so many different levels. Racism and sexism are no laughing matter Hank....shame on you. I don’t ever do this, but this must be called out. https://t.co/P18JByTosN — Michelle Wie (@themichellewie) May 29, 2019

Too many of these girls, Korean or not, have worked countless hours and sacrificed so much to play in the US Open this week. There are so many amazing players in the field. Let’s celebrate them....Not mock them. @HankHaney https://t.co/YB25Bl9zoC — Michelle Wie (@themichellewie) May 29, 2019

Very disappointed to hear @HankHaney completely disparage women's golf and the @LPGA on his radio show. "I couldn't name 4 players. Wait, yes I could, I'll just go with Lee," Haney said. I'm not sure if that's more racist or sexist. Shame on you Hank. — Jerry Foltz (@JerryFoltzGC) May 29, 2019

Before his show ended, Haney was notified of the backlash. Haney apologized repeatedly before he and Johnson walked their way through an explanation.

This was how Hank Haney and his co-host "tweeted through it" on the air. pic.twitter.com/UsdiWaRNrh — Sean Zak (@Sean_Zak) May 29, 2019

Haney followed up his on-air appearance with a statement on Twitter, called his comments "insensitive" and said he regretted his choice of words.

"In an effort to make a point about the overwhelming success of Korean players on the tour I offended people and I am sorry," Haney said. "I have the highest respect for the women who have worked so hard to reach the pinnacle of their sport and I never meant to take away from their abilities and accomplishments. I've worked in this game with men and women players from many different cultures and I look forward to continuing to do so."

The US Women's Open will run from May 30 until June 2.