Hank Haney has been suspended from PGA Tour radio by the PGA Tour after making offensive comments about LPGA players during his show on Wednesday morning.

Haney, who is mostly known for working with Tiger Woods and Mark O'Meara, was asked about the 74th US Women's Open being played at the Country Club of Charleston this week on his SiriusXM radio show.

"I'm gonna predict a Korean," Haney said.

"That's a pretty safe bet," his co-host, Steve Johnson, replied.

"That's gonna be my prediction. I couldn't name you, like, six players on the LPGA Tour," Haney continued. "Nah, maybe I could. Well, I'd go with Lee. If I didn't have to name a first name, I'd get a bunch of them right. I don't know...Lexi Thompson...Michelle Wie's hurt. I don't know that many."

"Mr. Haney's comments on women's professional golf were insensitive and do not represent the views of the PGA Tour or SiriusXM," a joint statement read. "The PGA Tour is committed to and proud of the increasingly diverse makeup of our fan base, not to mention the power and accomplishments of the game's world-class, global players - both on the PGA Tour and LGPA, whom we are working with more closely than ever before."

Hank Haney has been suspended from PGA Tour radio by the PGA Tour after his comments about the LPGA and its players yesterday morning. His status on SiriusXM is being reviewed. pic.twitter.com/2zrDijdkGO — Samantha Marks (@SamMarksGC) May 30, 2019

Haney's comments drew criticism on social media, including from Wie.

"Racism and sexism are no laughing matter Hank....shame on you," Wie wrote. "I don’t ever do this, but this must be called out."

Haney issued a statement on Twitter immediately after his show ended Wednesday, calling his comments "insensitive" and saying he regretted his choice of words.

"In an effort to make a point about the overwhelming success of Korean players on the tour I offended people and I am sorry," Haney said. "I have the highest respect for the women who have worked so hard to reach the pinnacle of their sport and I never meant to take away from their abilities and accomplishments. I've worked in this game with men and women players from many different cultures and I look forward to continuing to do so."