Hank Haney Suspended Following Offensive LPGA Comments on SiriusXM Radio Show

Haney was criticized for making racist and sexist comments on his radio show on Wednesday.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 30, 2019

Hank Haney has been suspended from PGA Tour radio by the PGA Tour after making offensive comments about LPGA players during his show on Wednesday morning. 

Haney, who is mostly known for working with Tiger Woods and Mark O'Meara, was asked about the 74th US Women's Open being played at the Country Club of Charleston this week on his SiriusXM radio show.

"I'm gonna predict a Korean," Haney said.

"That's a pretty safe bet," his co-host, Steve Johnson, replied.

"That's gonna be my prediction. I couldn't name you, like, six players on the LPGA Tour," Haney continued. "Nah, maybe I could. Well, I'd go with Lee. If I didn't have to name a first name, I'd get a bunch of them right. I don't know...Lexi Thompson...Michelle Wie's hurt. I don't know that many."

"Mr. Haney's comments on women's professional golf were insensitive and do not represent the views of the PGA Tour or SiriusXM," a joint statement read. "The PGA Tour is committed to and proud of the increasingly diverse makeup of our fan base, not to mention the power and accomplishments of the game's world-class, global players - both on the PGA Tour and LGPA, whom we are working with more closely than ever before."

 

Haney's comments drew criticism on social media, including from Wie.

"Racism and sexism are no laughing matter Hank....shame on you," Wie wrote. "I don’t ever do this, but this must be called out."

Haney issued a statement on Twitter immediately after his show ended Wednesday, calling his comments "insensitive" and saying he regretted his choice of words.

"In an effort to make a point about the overwhelming success of Korean players on the tour I offended people and I am sorry," Haney said. "I have the highest respect for the women who have worked so hard to reach the pinnacle of their sport and I never meant to take away from their abilities and accomplishments. I've worked in this game with men and women players from many different cultures and I look forward to continuing to do so."

You May Like

More Golf

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message