Hank Haney responded to Tiger Woods's criticism on Tuesday, tweeting that is was "amazing how @tigerwoods has become the moral authority on issues pertaining to women."

"I spent 6 great years coaching Tiger, and not one time did he ever hear me utter one sexist or racist word," he continued. "Now, in addition to being a 15 time major champion, I guess he thinks he's also a mind reader? #glasshouses."

Woods said Haney "got what he deserved" on May 31 after his former caddie was suspended from his Sirius XM radio show after he made insensitive remarks regarding Korean golfers and the LPGA Tour on May 29. Haney served as Woods' caddie from 2004-10, a period in which Woods won six majors and 31 tournaments.

"I'm gonna predict a Korean," Haney said when asked to pick a winner for the US Women's Open. "That's gonna be my prediction. I couldn't name you, like, six players on the LPGA Tour," Haney continued. "Nah, maybe I could. Well, I'd go with Lee. If I didn't have to name a first name, I'd get a bunch of them right. I don't know...Lexi Thompson...Michelle Wie's hurt. I don't know that many."

Haney doubled down on his comments after South Korea's Jeongeun Lee6, 23, won the US Women's Open on June 2 at six-under for the tournament at the Country Club of Charleston, saying his "prediction that a Korean woman would be atop the leaderboard at the Women’s US Open was based on statistics and facts."