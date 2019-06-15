2019 US Open Final Round Tee Times: When Tiger, Woodland, Rose Start at Pebble

Getty Images

Find out when Tiger, Woodland and the rest of the field tee off Sunday at Pebble. 

By Daniel Rapaport
June 15, 2019

Final round tee times for the 2019 U.S. Open are officially out. Gary Woodland and Justin Rose will once again play in the final group, after both shot solid rounds while paired together on Saturday. 

Woodland will sleep on the 54-hole lead at 11 under, but Rose is just one back at 10 under, Brooks Koepka, Chez Reavie and Louis Oosthuizen are in a tie for third at 7 under. Tiger Woods will enter the final day at even par. A full leaderboard can be found here. 

Below, you can find a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2019 U.S. Open. All times EST:

10:21 a.m. - Michael Thorbjornsen

10:32 a.m. - Bernd Wiesberger, Justin Walters

10:43 a.m. - Cameron Smith, Chip McDaniel

10:54 a.m. - Charlie Danielson, Luke Donald

11:05 a.m. - Kyle Stanley, Zach Johnson

11:16 a.m. - Kevin Kisner, Andy Pope

11:27 a.m. - Marcus Kinhult, Brian Stuard

11:38 a.m. - Rafa Cabrera Bello, Brandt Snedeker

11:49 a.m. - Clement Sordet, Daniel Berger

12:00 p.m. - Andrew Putnam, Adri Arnaus

12:11 p.m. - Tommy Fleetwood, Aaron Wise

12:22 p.m. - Sepp Straka, Harris English

12:33 p.m. - Phil Mickelson, Charles Howell III

12:44 p.m. - Emiliano Grillo, Rory Sabbatini

12:55 p.m. - Billy Hurley III, Bryson DeChambeau

1:06 p.m. - Collin Morikawa, Erik Van Rooyen

1:17 p.m. - Patrick Reed, Carlos Ortiz

1:28 p.m. - Paul Casey, Webb Simpson

1:39 p.m. - Chandler Eaton, Tom Hoge

1:50 p.m - Martin Kaymer, Rhys Enoch

2:01 p.m. - Sergio Garcia, Jordan Spieth

2:12 p.m. - Jason Dufner, Billy Horschel

2:23 p.m. - Rickie Fowler, Alex Prugh

2:34 p.m. - Nick Taylor, Shane Lowry

2:45 p.m. - Haotong Li, Viktor Hovland

2:56 p.m. - Tiger Woods, Marc Leishman

3:07 p.m. - Jason Day, Tyrrell Hatton

3:18 p.m. - Jim Furyk, Matthew Fitzpatrick

3:29 p.m. - Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay

3:40 p.m. - Scott Piercy, Francesco Molinari

3:51 p.m. - Brandon Wu, Dustin Johnson

4:02 p.m. - Nate Lashley, Abraham Ancer

4:13 p.m. - Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele

4:24 p.m. - Byeong Hung An, Matt Wallace

4:35 p.m. - Henrik Stenson, Jon Rahm

4:46 p.m. - Graeme McDowell, Danny Willett

4:57 p.m. - Chesson Hadley, Matt Kuchar

5:08 p.m. - Rory McIlroy, Louis Oosthuizen

5:19 p.m. - Chez Reavie, Brooks Koepka

2:30 p.m. - Justin Rose, Gary Woodland

 

