LPGA golfer Michelle Wie announced Friday that she is taking the rest of the year off from competitive golf to get healthy. The 29-year-old tour veteran underwent surgery on her right wrist in November of last year.

Wie shot a 12-over 84 at the Women's PGA Championship last week in her return from the injury. Before last week's disappointing performance, she hadn't played since mid-April as she rested her wrist.

"After doing everything I could to play this year, I have made the decision to take the rest of the year off from competitive golf," Wie wrote in a post shared to social media on Friday morning. "My team and I believe that this will give me the best possible chance to get healthy."

Wie gave an emotional interview after her round at the PGA Championship, hinting that her career may be coming to a close soon.

"I’m not entirely sure how much more I have left in me," Wie said, per assembled media.

Wie turned professional a week before her 16th birthday has won five times on the LPGA Tour during her career, including a lone major at the 2014 U.S. Women's Open.