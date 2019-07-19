J.B. Holmes Played on His High School Golf Team for an Entire Decade

Holmes was a boy among men–literally–on his high school golf team.

By Emily Caron
July 19, 2019

Golfer J.B. Holmes revealed on Friday that he somehow played on his high school varsity golf team for 10 years...yes, as in an entire decade.

It wasn't because the man needed that many years to graduate in high school–Kentucky schools can't be that bad (Holmes is from Campbellsville, Ky.)–but because the five-time PGA Tour winner earned his spot on the team in the third grade.

"It was different, that’s for sure," Holmes told Golf Channel's Jimmy Roberts on Friday after shooting 68 during the second round at the British Open. "I lettered for 10 years. I don’t know if that’s a record."

According to Holmes, he made the Taylor County High School's team after his dad called the head coach to ask for a tryout. The coach said Holmes had to shoot around 50 for nine holes in front of the coach, which he did.

Holmes said playing against older competition taught him "not to be scared of anybody."

It seems like that fearlessness is translating to success as Holmes continues to sit atop the leaderboard as the British Open, which is being played at one of Ireland's toughest courses, Royal Portrush.

