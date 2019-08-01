Gareth Bale is in the middle of a pretty gnarly transfer saga right now—his coach at Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane, has made it clear that the 30-year-old Welsh winger doesn't factor in his plans for the club. Then a proposed move to China fell through at the eleventh hour.

So he remains in a state of flux with regard to his professional future, and we all know that's quite the stressful situation to be in.

What better way to clear your mind than a round of golf?

Bale didn't make the trip to Germany for Real Madrid's exhibition match against Tottenham because, as he told reporters, he was not fit. But then he was spotted hitting the links just one day after Real's 1-0 loss to Spurs.

Zidane was asked about photos that surfaced showing Bale on the course.

“I don’t know,” the coach said, per the Telegraph. “You are telling me something that has surely happened. I’m here with my players, and I’m not going to comment on that. I hope he trained there. We are here, thinking about the team.”

Bale is something of a golf nut—he had three holes installed into his backyard, including a replica of the famous island green 17th at TPC Sawgrass. Clearly the game brings him joy. And right now, Gareth Bale could use a little bit of joy.