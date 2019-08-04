Hinako Shibuno hadn't played a golf tournament outside of Japan before this week. Heck, she hadn't ever played a major championship.

Turns out her game travels just fine.

The 20-year-old—nicknamed "Smiling Cinderella" for her jubilant on-course demeanor—emphatically nailed an 18-foot putt on the 72nd hole to win the AIG Women's British Open. Her 18-under total of 270 was good for a one-shot victory over American Lizette Salas, who was practicing for a playoff when Shibuno rammed her birdie effort into the back of the cup to cap off a final-round 68.

CAN YOU BELIEVE IT?! 20-year-old Hinako Shibuno wins the @AIGWBO in her first major start! pic.twitter.com/hNdEADZbSa — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) August 4, 2019

"I still feel like I'm going to vomit," Shibuno said. "I was more nervous on the front nine but I was OK on the back nine. I felt like I was going to cry on the 18th but the tears didn't come out."

Shibuno and Salas, who had just one top 10 on the season coming into this week, went shot-for-shot in what turned out to be a thoroughly entertaining afternoon of action at Woburn Golf Club. The two players combined to shoot eight under on the final nine holes, which were particularly kind to Shibuno—she shot even par on the front nine over the four days and 18 under on the back.

World No. 1 Jin Young Ko, who won her second major of the year at last week's Evian Championship, finished in solo third at 16 under. American Morgan Pressel was a shot further back in solo fourth.